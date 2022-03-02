Millennium Management LLC Sells 740,558 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,558 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

