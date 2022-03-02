Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.90. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

