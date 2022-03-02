MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Neogen by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neogen by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.55. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.44.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

