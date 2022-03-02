MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

