MML Investors Services LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 221,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Flowers Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.