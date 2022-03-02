MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36.

