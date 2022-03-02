Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 3,184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.