iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,811,000 after purchasing an additional 189,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,957,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,530,000 after buying an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 330,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,509,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter.

IWY opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.43.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

