Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 88 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR stock opened at $291.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.08.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.