Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.65.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,021 shares of company stock valued at $29,358,388. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

