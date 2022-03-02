Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 30,718 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,718 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $40.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70.

