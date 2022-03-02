Zacks: Brokerages Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 5.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 981,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 391,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 249,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter worth $3,779,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.