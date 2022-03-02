Zacks: Brokerages Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
