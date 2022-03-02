Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to announce $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.61 and the highest is $5.19. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $3.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $14.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,132,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
