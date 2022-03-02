Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 581 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.43. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.