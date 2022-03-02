EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Citigroup

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $561.33.

EPAM opened at $211.21 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.01 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $503.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

