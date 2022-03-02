Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Get Root alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Root presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $439.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Root by 100.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Root by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Root by 31.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Root by 0.6% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Root by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

About Root (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Root (ROOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.