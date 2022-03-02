Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.65.

TEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $21,435,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 1,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,843,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,361 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 6,738.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 1,454,767 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $4,405,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

