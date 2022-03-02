Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.65.
TEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
NYSE:TEF opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.
About Telefónica (Get Rating)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefónica (TEF)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.