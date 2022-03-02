Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after purchasing an additional 311,779 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 279,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 534,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 214,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

