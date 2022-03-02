The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Upgraded to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDVSY opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The Bidvest Group has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

The Bidvest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.