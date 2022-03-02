MML Investors Services LLC Sells 8 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AutoZone by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 120.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,167.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,817.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,976.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,830.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.