Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 17,202 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agora by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Agora by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Agora by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on API shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

