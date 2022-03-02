iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,411 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

IYT stock opened at $253.32 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.36.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.