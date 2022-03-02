Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 60.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 29,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,849,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,368,000 after buying an additional 595,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

FMBI opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

