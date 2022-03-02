Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.