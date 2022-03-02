Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,304.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6,818.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.

