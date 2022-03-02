Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.64 Million Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3,261.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 648.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average is $255.06. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.66 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.62.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 181 shares of company stock valued at $45,514 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

