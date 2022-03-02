Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,294 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth $3,152,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 107,886 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 84,414 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EARN. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE EARN opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.01%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

