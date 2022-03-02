Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 32,482 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 1,081.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 277,543 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 2,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 199,385 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, black and white Capital LP grew its stake in Rambus by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 442,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of RMBS opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

