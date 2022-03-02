Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 163,057 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 163,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,560,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -749.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

