Short Interest in American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Drops By 98.7%

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS APGI opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. American Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

American Power Group Corp. engages in the provision of patented, software driven conversion technology for existing vehicular and stationary diesel engines. It operates through Dual Fuel Conversion Operations, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, IA.

