Short Interest in American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Drops By 98.7%

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS APGI opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. American Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
American Power Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Power Group (APGI)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.