Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Declines By 65.5%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. Société BIC has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $40.41.
About Société BIC (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Société BIC (BICEY)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.