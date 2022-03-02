Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Declines By 65.5%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. Société BIC has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

About Société BIC (Get Rating)

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

