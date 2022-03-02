Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) PT Lowered to €92.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €102.00 ($114.61) to €92.00 ($103.37) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($111.24) to €97.00 ($108.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($106.74) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

