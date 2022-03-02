Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cable One, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cable One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $12.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $48.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $13.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $14.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $57.89 EPS.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CABO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

CABO opened at $1,427.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,575.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,756.75. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,375.63 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

