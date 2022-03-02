Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chorus Aviation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHR. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.86. The firm has a market cap of C$746.13 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

