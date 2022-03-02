Morgan Stanley Acquires 157,787 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Costamare were worth $24,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Costamare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Costamare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,204,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $1,555,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Costamare stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

