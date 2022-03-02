Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

