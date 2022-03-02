Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Separately, Mizuho raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.
Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Shin-Etsu Chemical (Get Rating)
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.