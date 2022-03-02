SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $26,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter.

XNTK opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.66 and a twelve month high of $177.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.49.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

