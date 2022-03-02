Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.49). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

ZNTL stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $606,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,756 shares of company stock valued at $9,713,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

