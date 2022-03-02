Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COTY. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coty by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth about $93,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 128.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

