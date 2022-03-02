Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,800 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,990 ($26.70) to GBX 1,800 ($24.15) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OCDGF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.48) to GBX 1,650 ($22.14) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,725.00.

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

