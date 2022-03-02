BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 14,028 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after acquiring an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.