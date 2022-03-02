DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in DTE Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

DTE stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.