Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 5,175 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 155.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $105.55 and a 52-week high of $157.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average of $137.13.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

