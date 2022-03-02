AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Gap Down to $62.81

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.81, but opened at $58.00. AerCap shares last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 92,417 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on AER. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92.
AerCap Company Profile (NYSE:AER)
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
