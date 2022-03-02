AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Gap Down to $62.81

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.81, but opened at $58.00. AerCap shares last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 92,417 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 7.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

