Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 484 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $25,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after buying an additional 2,394,169 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,096,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.43. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

