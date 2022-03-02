ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $412.50.

OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

