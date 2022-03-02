Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:MTPOF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $0.96.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co engages in the provision of banking, financing, leasing, real estate, and stock brokering services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Treasury, Branch Banking, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer type loans and support.

