Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $77.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 1.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Twitter by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

