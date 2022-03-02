Benchmark Begins Coverage on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.10.

TWTR opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

