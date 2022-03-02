GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFS. Raymond James began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. GlobalFoundries’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

